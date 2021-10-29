Morecambe’s Missile has clocked up 23 victories in Isle of Man TT races

In a long and distinguished career, John’s first race was an endurance event back in 1990 when he was just 18 years old, writes Peter Wade.

Since then he has clocked up 23 victories in the Isle of Man TT races and has stood on the TT podium 46 times which has made him the most successful TT rider since track legend Joey Dunlop.

McGuinness has also had six wins at the NW200, though an injury at the event in 2017 put him out of action for a couple of years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGuinness with the Sunshine Ambassador Award and the new mural in Morecambe paying tribute to his motorcycling achievements.

During his TT career, McGuinness broke two important track records – the 130 mph lap barrier in 2007 when he completed a circuit with an average speed of 130.354 mph.

A couple of years later, the 131 mph record also fell to the Morecambe Missile at 131.578 mph.

McGuinness’ early life was spent surrounded by motorbikes in his dad’s repair shop though he was also advised to have a trade to fall back on, just in case – in his case as a humble bricklayer.

*You can hear some of John McGuinness’ Bikes’N’ Banter with motorbike racing expert James Whitham at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre this coming Sunday, October 31 and a Q&A.

RAMSEY, ISLE OF MAN - JUNE 08: John McGuinness in action during the senior race in the Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) Races on June 8, 2007 in Isle of Man. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

They will discuss the past three years of John’s career and also his exciting plans for the future with his new team.

They will also take you round a lap of the TT course on the big screens with commentary by John himself and an added bonus John always brings along a couple of his famous bikes for his fans to see.

Visit here for more details and tickets.