Now some 57 years in the past, 1967 was about change, industry, and classic '60s sights and sounds in the North West, and so without further ado, here are some of our best archive pictures from that long-gone era.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

1 . Fishergate, Preston April 28, 1967 Preston Corporation Transport Bus No.36 passing Chapel Walks. National World Photo Sales

2 . Ringway Road Construction, Preston c.1967 Properties on the north west side of Market Street seen during the construction of the 'Ringway' inner ring road scheme. The area in the right foreground was formely Starchhouse Square Bus Station National World Photo Sales

3 . Elevated view of the Ringway Construction, Preston c.1967 The area in the lower foreground, slightly left of centre, is the erstwhile location of the Corporation Arms P.H. The partly demolished roof of Mather Brothers printers that faced Lune Street, is just right of centre. Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. National World Photo Sales

4 . Preston Dairies Shop, Bow Lane, Preston 1967 For the most part this type of local shop has passed into history. Once found on almost every street corner in Preston National World Photo Sales