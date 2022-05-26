Get your skates on! That's the message from a speedy new sports club in Preston which has enrolled its 300th member - just seven days after opening! In Ya Face Skate Park in Southgate Mill is the brainchild of Louise and Steven Procter, and caters for all types of skateboarders and in-line skaters
Get your skates on! That's the message from a speedy new sports club in Preston which has enrolled its 300th member - just seven days after opening! In Ya Face Skate Park in Southgate Mill is the brainchild of Louise and Steven Procter, and caters for all types of skateboarders and in-line skaters

Looking back: Here's 11 pictures showing life in Preston back in 1998

We continue to turn back the years – this time to 1998.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:01 pm

Our archives are packed with pictures just like these – showing exactly what the people of Preston and surrounding areas were doing. Do you remember any of the events? READ MORE: Pictures from 1997. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures going back to 1996. MEMORIES: From 1995

1. Preston in 1998

Former Manchester United and England defender Mick Duxbury helped net £150 for St Catherine's Hospice at a charity football match. Mick brought an All-Stars team to Penwortham, near Preston, to take on a Blackburn Rovers Old Boys squad. The match was organised by the Pear Tree Pub and after 90 minutes of action at the Newman College pitch on Factory Lane, the honours were even in a 1-1 draw

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Preston in 1998

Just some of the many people who turned up to Hutton Village Fete on the Bank Holiday

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Preston in 1998

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Bank Holiday at a traditional Lancashire fair, as hundreds of families rolled up to Hutton Village Fete. Pictured are the Longton St Andrews Junior Morris Dancers who performed for the crowds

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Preston in 1998

Leyland St Catherine's RC school's winning girls football team

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
PrestonMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 3