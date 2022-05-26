1. Preston in 1998
Former Manchester United and England defender Mick Duxbury helped net £150 for St Catherine's Hospice at a charity football match. Mick brought an All-Stars team to Penwortham, near Preston, to take on a Blackburn Rovers Old Boys squad. The match was organised by the Pear Tree Pub and after 90 minutes of action at the Newman College pitch on Factory Lane, the honours were even in a 1-1 draw
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1998
Just some of the many people who turned up to Hutton Village Fete on the Bank Holiday
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1998
Hundreds of people enjoyed the Bank Holiday at a traditional Lancashire fair, as hundreds of families rolled up to Hutton Village Fete. Pictured are the Longton St Andrews Junior Morris Dancers who performed for the crowds
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1998
Leyland St Catherine's RC school's winning girls football team
Photo: Archive