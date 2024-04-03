So take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in that heady year...
1. Preston in 1978
Veronica Merrifield makes merry with PC David Jackson on Emerson Road, as the Caribbean Carnival wended its way through the streets of Deepdale in Preston Photo: RETRO
2. Preston in 1978
Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel Photo: RETRO
3. Preston in 1978
Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall Photo: RETRO
4. Preston in 1978
Pantomime and circus rolled into one - that was the festive theme for a staff party at Patricia's Unisex Salon, Friargate, Preston. Female and male staff who spend the rest of the year grooming other people let their own hair down in a wide variety of fancy dress parts Photo: RETRO