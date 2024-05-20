I love it... they haven’t changed! 16 amazing retro pics of Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom in 2011

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th May 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 12:03 BST

Prom: it’s comfortably the most exciting date on the school calendar for countless kids.

Now, 13 years on, we take a look back at the suits, dresses, scenes, and smiles from Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom in 2011. Can you spot yourself?

As one reader says: “I love it! Seems like a lifetime ago but they haven’t changed at all!”

Our Lady's Catholic High School Prom,Fulwood

