I can't believe it's that long ago... 29 retro archive pics of 1970s Preston, from local schools to cars

By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 15:03 BST

Half a century on, we take a look back at what life was like in early ‘70s Preston.

As you’d imagine, it’s like stepping through a time machine into a different era altogether, so take a look at some of our best archive pictures of those heady days.

As one reader commented: “I can't believe it's that long ago.”

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Preston sports clubs were hoping to have raised about £200 from their western-style barbecue, which proved a great success. Some 600 people devoured 1,000 rolls filled with fried egg, sausage and bacon, all cooked on an open fire at South Meadow Lane Sports and Social Club

1. Early 1970s Preston

Hundreds of scouts and cubs rallied to the bugle call in Preston town centre for the annual St George's Day parade and service. Colouful green and yellow flags along with Union Jacks provded a bright relief under menacing skies as the parade of 1,100 made its way from the Covered Market along Lancaster Road and Fishergate to the Public Hall for an inter-denominational service

2. Early 1970s Preston

Hundreds of striking BAC workers formed up three abreast in a column of hundreds of yards long for their protest march through the centre of Preston. The column bedecked with banners proclaiming in a mixture of Lancashire dialect and economic fact moved away slowly from Cheviot Street. The procession, estimated by the organisers at 2,500 to 3,000 strong, snaked slowly towards the town centre flanked by police motor cyclists

3. Early 1970s Preston

Soccer's bad boys might well benefit from a visit to the side streets of Preston to see how the game should be played. During August eight teams have been fighting it out in an inter-street football contest. Pictured - the toss-up before the start of the match between Bootle Street 'A' and Brand Road

4. Early 1970s Preston

