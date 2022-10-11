Now we turn to the 90s and beyond, looking at the best, and possibly the worst, managers in the Lilywhite’s history. Do you remember these men? Some lead North End to glory, giving themselves legend status at the same time, whilst others we may not look back on with such a rosy glow. READ MORE: Preston North End managers of the 70s and 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: PNE players of the 90s
1. Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce arrived at the start of the 1992–93 season to coach at Preston North End under Les Chapman. When Chapman was sacked Allardyce was appointed caretaker manager. Yet despite a promising spell in charge, Allardyce did not get the job on a permanent basis, instead they appointed John Beck as manager. Allardyce then worked as youth team coach for 18 months
Photo: Archive
2. John Beck
John Beck joined Preston North End in December 1992 with the club in danger of relegation from Division 2. His time at the club was certainly a mixed bag, but perhaps overshadowed by the 'long ball' tactic
Photo: Archive
3. Gary Peters
After the departure of John Beck, Gary Peters was promoted to manager at Preston, who at the time were third from bottom of Division Three. With Peters in charge the team played a more attractive passing game. He also changed their fortunes, as Preston won promotion to Division Two in 1996. Also during his time Peters brought in players such as David Beckham (on loan) and Jon Macken. But In early 1998, with Preston sinking back towards Division Three, and having finished fifteenth two years running, Gary Peters resigned. Peters is pictured sat alongside David Beckham on the North End bench
Photo: Kevin McGuinness
4. David Moyes
Moyes took over as Preston North End manager in January 1998 as the club struggled in Division Two and were in danger of relegation. He had spent much of his playing career preparing for management, taking coaching badges at just 22 years of age. Preston avoided relegation at the end of the 1997–98 season and reached the Division Two play-offs the following season. The following season, Moyes guided Preston to the Division Two title and a promotion to Division One. An even greater achievement perhaps was to steer Preston into the Division One play-offs the season after that, with largely the same squad. Towards the end of the 2001/02 season Moyes left for Everton
Photo: Lindsey North