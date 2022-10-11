4. David Moyes

Moyes took over as Preston North End manager in January 1998 as the club struggled in Division Two and were in danger of relegation. He had spent much of his playing career preparing for management, taking coaching badges at just 22 years of age. Preston avoided relegation at the end of the 1997–98 season and reached the Division Two play-offs the following season. The following season, Moyes guided Preston to the Division Two title and a promotion to Division One. An even greater achievement perhaps was to steer Preston into the Division One play-offs the season after that, with largely the same squad. Towards the end of the 2001/02 season Moyes left for Everton

Photo: Lindsey North