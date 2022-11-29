News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Graham Shaw (pictured on the far left on this image) played for Preston North End from 1989 until 1992. In that time he made 121 appearances and scored a total of 29 goals. In the 1990/91 and 1991/92 seasons he was top goalscorer with 15 and 17 goals respectively
Graham Shaw (pictured on the far left on this image) played for Preston North End from 1989 until 1992. In that time he made 121 appearances and scored a total of 29 goals. In the 1990/91 and 1991/92 seasons he was top goalscorer with 15 and 17 goals respectively

Golden boot: Here are 17 strikers who all had a nose for the goal whilst playing for Preston North End in the 80s, 90s and 00s

We round off our look back at top players for Preston North End with the cream of the crop – strikers.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

Many fans nowadays bemoan PNE’s lack of a goal scoring prodigy, but over the past few decades there have been a few men who have stepped up to the plate and delivered those all important goals for the team. How many of them do you remember? READ MORE: A look back at Preston North End wingers. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Here’s 21 pictures of PNE midfielders. MORE MEMORIES: Defenders who all played for the Lilywhites

1. Jon Macken

Pictured here Jon Macken leads the celebrations as Preston North End won promotion and were crowned champions of the Second Division. Macken joined the Lilywhites in 1997 and in 189 appearances proved himself to be a prolific goalscorer with 63 goals. He twice won the Player of the Year award

Photo: Lindsey North

Photo Sales

2. Lee Ashcroft

Lee Ashcroft was a product of the youth system at Preston North End and made his professional debut in 1987. He made 155 appearances for the Lilywhites and scored 35 goals over two stints at the club. During the 1997/98 season he was top goalscorer with 16 goals

Photo: Lindsey North

Photo Sales

3. Alex Bruce

Alex Bruce enjoyed two stints with Preston North End and it is his second time at the club, from 1975 until 1983, that sees him in this list. In total he played 363 games for the Lilywhites and scored a whopping 157 goals. He found himself named top goalscorer in a number of seasons

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Neil Mellor

In 2006 Neil Mellor signed for Preston North End from Liverpool. In his time with the club he made 130 appearances and scored 38 goals. Mellor was plagued by injury during his playing career and was eventually forced to retire in 2012

Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
MemoriesLilywhites