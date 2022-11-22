3. David Wilson and Jim McNab

Pictured in this image are two Preston North End wingers of the 70s. On the far left of the back row is Dave Wilson, and second from the right on the middle row is Jim McNab. Dave Wilson was a right-sided winger who had two spells with North End - from 1960 to 1967 making 170 appearances and scoring 31 goals. He returned to PNE after a very short time with Liverpool and went on to make a further 111 appearances and scoring 10 more goals. Jim McNab was his contemporary and himself made 224 appearances, nabbing himself six goals. He was also named Official Player of the Year on two occasions

Photo: Archive