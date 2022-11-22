As anyone in football knows, good wingers can be hard to come by.
Those men who dart up and down the flanks, providing an endless source of balls into the box for goal-scoring opportunities, or providing cover for the tireless defenders at the back. Luckily for Preston North End they have managed to snag themselves a few memorable ones. And we’ve singled them out here. How many do you remember? Who is your favourite of them? READ MORE: Memorable PNE midfielders. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Defenders at the back for PNE. MORE MEMORIES: The men in goal for Preston
1. Martin James
Martin James was a product of the youth system at Preston North End in the late 80s. He made his full professional debut in 1990. He was naturally a left-sided defender who also provided cover on the left wing when needed. James became a regular fixture in the PNE first XI, becoming a firm favourite on the Deepdale terraces with his forays down the left wing. In all he played 98 times for North End, scoring 11 goals
Photo: Archive
2. Brian Taylor
Brian Taylor - with his back to the camera wearing the number 2 shirt - played at right back for Preston North End, but he also played on the right wing. He made 99 appearances for PNE, scoring one goal
Photo: Archive
3. David Wilson and Jim McNab
Pictured in this image are two Preston North End wingers of the 70s. On the far left of the back row is Dave Wilson, and second from the right on the middle row is Jim McNab. Dave Wilson was a right-sided winger who had two spells with North End - from 1960 to 1967 making 170 appearances and scoring 31 goals. He returned to PNE after a very short time with Liverpool and went on to make a further 111 appearances and scoring 10 more goals. Jim McNab was his contemporary and himself made 224 appearances, nabbing himself six goals. He was also named Official Player of the Year on two occasions
Photo: Archive
4. Graham Hawkins
Preston North End captain Graham Hawkins played at wing half in the late 60s and early 70s. He won promotion with the club during the 1970/71 season. He managed a massive 245 games with PNE and netted three goals
Photo: Archive