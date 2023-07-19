27 retro pictures of life in Preston in 1991, from the Gulf War to local schools and clubs

1991 was a heady time indeed.
From the start of the Gulf War and the freeing of the Birmingham Six to Helen Sharman becoming the first British woman to go to space, 1991 was a year of countless notable events. Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures depicting what life was like in Preston back in 1991...
1. Life in Preston in 1991
An assembled crowd of teenage girls gathered outside Preston's Rock FM radio station to catch a glimpse of the hottest new boy band on the block... Take That! They dropped in to town to promote their second single, Promises Photo: RETRO
2. Life in Preston in 1991
Winners of Preston and district cubs first aid competition, from the left, Daniel Cuerden, David Cross, Christopher Dorning, David Higgins and David Middlemiss Photo: RETRO
3. Life in Preston in 1991
Bank workers mixed up the sexes at a high-shooting annual sports evening. Men took part in ladies' netball matches and women played alongside men on the football pitch to see which bank in the Preston area came out first Photo: RETRO
4. Life in Preston in 1991
Eager youngsters from all over Lancashire queued up outside the Opera House in Blackpool hoping to tap their way into the smash hit musical 42nd Street. Among the large contingent of Preston dancers were Melanie Cross, 16, of Victoria Parade, Ashton; Kerry Chandler, 16, of St Andrew's Avenue, Ashton; Dawn Holner, 14, of Dodney Drive, Lea; Sarah Morris, 17, of Beacon Grove, Fulwood; Ruth Abram, 13, of St Catherine's Drive, Fulwood; Vicky Buller, 13, of Margaret Road, Penwortham; and Katy Lansom, 13 of Garstang Road, Fulwood Photo: RETRO