9 picture memories of life in Preston in 1984

1.
Holme Slack County Primary School won the Preston County Primary School's 5-a-side soccer championships, held at St Cuthbert Mayne. Pictured: (front from left) Adam Markland, Geoffrey Smithson, Stephen Harwood; (back) Edward Danson, Anthony Moss, Matthew Lee and Craig Moyton
2.
Four pupils from Manor Road County Primary school in Clayton-le-Woods - Stephen Holden, 10, Ian Entwistle, 10, Esther Grounds, eight, and Steven Maine, seven - are among the contributors in the latest edition of West Wind, a collection of stories, poems and drawings by children from all over Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire. It is three years, and the sixth edition of West Wind, since the scheme started as part of arts week
3.
Injury and absence did not prevent a winning performance by a group of nimble young gymnasts. Two teams of students from Priory High School, Penwortham, chalked up their sixth successive victory in a South Ribble gymnastics competition. The win came despite two of the regular team members being absent - one because of a broken toe and the other who has moved to another school. Four girls in an under 14 and under 16 group beat off contenders with precision vaulting and floor sequences
4.
Chorley Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society present The Ghost Train