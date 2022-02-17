Popular teacher Mrs Dorothy Harrison went back to school this week... six weeks after she retired. The children and staff at Middleforth Primary School in Penwortham, Preston, wanted to say a heartfelt "thank you" to the lady who spent 25 years at the blackboard. Mrs Harrison, of Chain House Lane, Whitestake, near Preston, was presented with flowers and gifts in front of a huge audience, including parents and former staff
Popular teacher Mrs Dorothy Harrison went back to school this week... six weeks after she retired. The children and staff at Middleforth Primary School in Penwortham, Preston, wanted to say a heartfelt "thank you" to the lady who spent 25 years at the blackboard. Mrs Harrison, of Chain House Lane, Whitestake, near Preston, was presented with flowers and gifts in front of a huge audience, including parents and former staff

9 picture memories of life in Preston in 1984

We've picked out these photos from the archives to bring back some memories

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:55 am

This week we are looking at 1984. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures of Preston folk in 1983. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from the 80s

1.

Holme Slack County Primary School won the Preston County Primary School's 5-a-side soccer championships, held at St Cuthbert Mayne. Pictured: (front from left) Adam Markland, Geoffrey Smithson, Stephen Harwood; (back) Edward Danson, Anthony Moss, Matthew Lee and Craig Moyton

Photo Sales

2.

Four pupils from Manor Road County Primary school in Clayton-le-Woods - Stephen Holden, 10, Ian Entwistle, 10, Esther Grounds, eight, and Steven Maine, seven - are among the contributors in the latest edition of West Wind, a collection of stories, poems and drawings by children from all over Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire. It is three years, and the sixth edition of West Wind, since the scheme started as part of arts week

Photo Sales

3.

Injury and absence did not prevent a winning performance by a group of nimble young gymnasts. Two teams of students from Priory High School, Penwortham, chalked up their sixth successive victory in a South Ribble gymnastics competition. The win came despite two of the regular team members being absent - one because of a broken toe and the other who has moved to another school. Four girls in an under 14 and under 16 group beat off contenders with precision vaulting and floor sequences

Photo Sales

4.

Chorley Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society present The Ghost Train

Photo Sales
Preston
Next Page
Page 1 of 2