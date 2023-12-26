49 retro pictures of Preston shoppers hunting for bargains in Boxing Day sales in years gone by
Who doesn't live a bargain? Well, as evidence by our archive teeming full of historic pics of BOGOF-hunters, it seems like the good people of Preston love saving the odd bob!
And so, with Boxing Day upon us once again, we turn our attention to historic retro pics of Prestonian shoppers on the ultimate hunt for bargain deals on arguably one of the best retail days of the year.
