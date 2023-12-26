News you can trust since 1886
49 retro pictures of Preston shoppers hunting for bargains in Boxing Day sales in years gone by

Who doesn't live a bargain? Well, as evidence by our archive teeming full of historic pics of BOGOF-hunters, it seems like the good people of Preston love saving the odd bob!

By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:05 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

And so, with Boxing Day upon us once again, we turn our attention to historic retro pics of Prestonian shoppers on the ultimate hunt for bargain deals on arguably one of the best retail days of the year.

1. Kerry Emmett and mum Christine, right, Keen shoppers hunt for bargains in the Boxing Day sales in Preston city centre.

2. Rain and the bad weather hit the sales as shoppers on Fishergate battle against the rain. 26th December 2015

3. Shoppers in Prreston Town Centre and Fishergate. 26th December 2015

4. Shoppers in St George's Centre, Preston. 26th December 2015

