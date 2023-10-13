News you can trust since 1886
38 retro pictures of Preston 50 years ago in 1973, from Bobby Charlton and schools to the India cricket team

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:06 BST

Today’s destination – Preston in 1973. It may be hard to believe, but this collection of fascinating archive pictures actually depicts an age which is 50 years ago now, so take a look at Preston in a different era completely...

The PNE Football Team make a visit to the St George's Shopping Centre, Preston July 1973

1. 1973 Preston

The PNE Football Team make a visit to the St George's Shopping Centre, Preston July 1973 Photo: RETRO

Preston Hockey Club's first team, who were successful in their opening North West League match of the season with a 1-0 win over Timperley. Seated (left to right): D Maddocks, D Burton, A Blackburn (captain), R Haggie, K Hutton. Standing: J Hide, M Banahan, R Evans, P Forrest, J Gibson, P Smith, C Lavery

2. 1973 Preston

Preston Hockey Club's first team, who were successful in their opening North West League match of the season with a 1-0 win over Timperley. Seated (left to right): D Maddocks, D Burton, A Blackburn (captain), R Haggie, K Hutton. Standing: J Hide, M Banahan, R Evans, P Forrest, J Gibson, P Smith, C Lavery Photo: RETRO

Fanciers from many parts of the North West attended the homing pigeon auction sale held at Frecnhwood Social Club in Bence Road, Preston, in aid of the local Samaritans branch. Pictured Gerry Hothersall (left) secretary of the North West Lancs Federation, and auctioneer Brian Whittle discuss one of the birds with Mrs Forshaw, chairman of the Preston Samaritans

3. 1973 Preston

Fanciers from many parts of the North West attended the homing pigeon auction sale held at Frecnhwood Social Club in Bence Road, Preston, in aid of the local Samaritans branch. Pictured Gerry Hothersall (left) secretary of the North West Lancs Federation, and auctioneer Brian Whittle discuss one of the birds with Mrs Forshaw, chairman of the Preston Samaritans Photo: RETRO

Soccer's bad boys might well benefit from a visit to the side streets of Preston to see how the game should be played. During August eight teams have been fighting it out in an inter-street football contest. Pictured - the toss-up before the start of the match between Bootle Street 'A' and Brand Road

4. 1973 Preston

Soccer's bad boys might well benefit from a visit to the side streets of Preston to see how the game should be played. During August eight teams have been fighting it out in an inter-street football contest. Pictured - the toss-up before the start of the match between Bootle Street 'A' and Brand Road Photo: RETRO

