37 evocative retro scenes to take you back to Preston in 1950

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:58 BST

These pictures are like stepping into a time machine.

Giving us a glimpse of life in Preston back in 1950, these are some of our best archive pictures of the city back at the halfway point of the 20th century, depicting scenes of everyday life which just go to show how much things have changed over the subsequent 73 years.

ICYMI: I remember things you could do in Blackpool in the 1980s that you can't do anymore

I love these prominent retro pictures of 1970s Blackpool which focus on a decade

I go back to one of Blackpool's long lost pubs The Wheatsheaf through 20 retro photographs

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Star Bakery, on Ribbleton Lane, Preston, circa 1950

1. 1950s Preston

Star Bakery, on Ribbleton Lane, Preston, circa 1950 Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
This picture was sent in from E.H. Simister it shows February 1950 and a prototype Leyland Olympic (How Appropriate) turns left into Church street, Preston. These buses were a joint venture with Leyland Motors and Metro-Cammel Weymann. Picture reproduced with kind permission of the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland.

2. 1950s Preston

This picture was sent in from E.H. Simister it shows February 1950 and a prototype Leyland Olympic (How Appropriate) turns left into Church street, Preston. These buses were a joint venture with Leyland Motors and Metro-Cammel Weymann. Picture reproduced with kind permission of the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, Leyland. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Park Court, Preston c.1950 Viewed looking north towards Fishergate. Park Court was located just east of New Cock Yard, sandwiched between Glovers Court and Cannon Street. The homes seen here were swept away in the late 50's as part of the town's re-housing scheme. A plan that was partly designed to reduce the population density of the town centre.

3. 1950s Preston

Park Court, Preston c.1950 Viewed looking north towards Fishergate. Park Court was located just east of New Cock Yard, sandwiched between Glovers Court and Cannon Street. The homes seen here were swept away in the late 50's as part of the town's re-housing scheme. A plan that was partly designed to reduce the population density of the town centre. Photo: PDA

Photo Sales
North Road & Horn Street, Preston 1950 An early Victorian shop window with 30 small rectangular panes at the corner of Horn Street, on the east side of North Road.

4. 1950s Preston

North Road & Horn Street, Preston 1950 An early Victorian shop window with 30 small rectangular panes at the corner of Horn Street, on the east side of North Road. Photo: PDA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonPubsNewsletterLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice