News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

33 retro pictures of Preston’s bustling Church Street in the 1930s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, from shops to old school cars

Take a trip back in time...
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

And discover a side to Preston you never knew existed by flicking though our best archive pictures of the once-bustling Church Street. Sitting at the heart of the city, the thoroughfare has experienced something of a renaissance of late, so indulge in a spot of nostalgia and remember what it was like back in the day...

While you’re here, check out these other recent retro pieces…

39 old school retro pictures of Preston in the 1990s, from Princess Diana and North End to schools and Miss UK

31 astonishing retro pictures of derelict and demolished buildings in Preston down the decades

33 nostalgic retro pictures of classic nights out at beloved Preston clubs Lava and Ignite down the years

The odd jumble of striking buildings once made Church Street a mecca for shoppers in Preston town centre in 1985

1. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston

The odd jumble of striking buildings once made Church Street a mecca for shoppers in Preston town centre in 1985 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A temporary roundabout at the junction of Church Street and Stanley Street in Preston town centre in 1972. This junction is much changed today

2. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston

A temporary roundabout at the junction of Church Street and Stanley Street in Preston town centre in 1972. This junction is much changed today Photo: RETRo

Photo Sales
This area of Church Street was set for major redevelopment in 1986. A number of council-owned properties would be demolished ready for future development

3. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston

This area of Church Street was set for major redevelopment in 1986. A number of council-owned properties would be demolished ready for future development Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
One of Britain's strangest "listed buildings" is this structure - railings that surround what was once a Victoria underground toilet in the middle of Church Street, Preston

4. 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s Church Street in Preston

One of Britain's strangest "listed buildings" is this structure - railings that surround what was once a Victoria underground toilet in the middle of Church Street, Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Preston