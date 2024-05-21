So, while 1980 may feel like just yesterday for many readers, take a trip down memory lane to explore Preston as it used to be back in the day.
Still fancy a bit more retro? Check out some of your other recent pieces...
1. Civic heads occasionally blow their own trumpets. But the Mayor of Preston, Coun Ted Butcher, has blown his in a good cause. He sounded the opening of a jumble sale at Roper Hall, Preston, in aid of the Preston Trumpet and Drum Corps. The Mayor and Mayoress are pictured (centre) with members of the "Green Rebels" at the official opening
2. Brookfield Mill, Preston c.1980 Taken from the junction of Brookfield Street and Richard Street looking north east. Mouldtype Foundry is at far right Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS) Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ Â© Preston Historical Society.
3. Dancing lads and lasses from St Peter's primary school kicked off the Broughton parish sports gala. Visitors to the Preston school were entertained with a dancing display to mark the opening of the annual event
4. Marsh Lane Mill, Preston. c.1980 Taken from Marsh Lane. At this time the building was occupied by Affiliated Factors . Premises currently occupied by Tom Parker Ltd. Photograph by Beth Hayes (PHS) Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ Â© Preston Historical Society.
