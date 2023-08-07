News you can trust since 1886
31 retro pictures of the Lancashire Vehicle Club's classic car show at Avenham and Miller Park down the years

This event is dreamland for all petrolheads.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:25 BST

Engines revving, the unmistakable whiff of petrol and grease on the wind, and the glint of sunlight bouncing off gleaming paintwork, it’s the Lancashire Vehicle Club's classic car show at Avenham and Miller Park. After the chequered flag on this year’s events, we decided to take a look at the best archive pictures of bygone editions from years past...

The Classic Car day at Avenham and Miller Park

1. The Classic Car Show at Avenham Park

The Classic Car day at Avenham and Miller Park Photo: Donna Clifford

Organisers, from left, Cpt David Thorp, Duncan Whiteside, Father Timothy Lipscomb and Sam Walmsley at the Classic Car day at Avenham and Miller Park

2. The Classic Car Show at Avenham Park

Organisers, from left, Cpt David Thorp, Duncan Whiteside, Father Timothy Lipscomb and Sam Walmsley at the Classic Car day at Avenham and Miller Park Photo: Donna Clifford

Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston

3. The Classic Car Show at Avenham Park

Classic car show at Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

The Billings family, Kirsten, Devon Jodie (3) and Lee enjoy the event

4. The Classic Car Show at Avenham Park

The Billings family, Kirsten, Devon Jodie (3) and Lee enjoy the event Photo: Julian Brown

