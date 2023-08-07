31 retro pictures of the Lancashire Vehicle Club's classic car show at Avenham and Miller Park down the years
Engines revving, the unmistakable whiff of petrol and grease on the wind, and the glint of sunlight bouncing off gleaming paintwork, it’s the Lancashire Vehicle Club's classic car show at Avenham and Miller Park. After the chequered flag on this year’s events, we decided to take a look at the best archive pictures of bygone editions from years past...
