27 hilarious & fun-filled retro pictures of classic Preston clubs, teams, and schools sports back in 1978

By Jack Marshall
Published 31st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 07:26 BST

Calling anyone who was at school or a member of a local sports club in the late ‘70s...

This could be your lucky day, as we’ve dug out some of the best archive pictures of local students and athletes from Preston in 1978. Take a look...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

The Preston Under 15 schoolboys team which lost to West Lancs in the final of the Lancashire Schools FA Cup. Members of the team, pictured above, include: P Kenny, P Barlow, C Jones, M Wignall, N Richardson, G Humphries, V Blane, D Phillips, G Atkinson, A Thompson, S Farnworth, M Jackson, S White and P Whyton

1. Preston Schools and Clubs in 1978

Moor Nook County Primary School netball team, winners of the Preston Schools Tournament. Front, left to right: Pamela Till, Amanda Ashby, Tracy Jackson, Tracy Sherritt and Gillian Ward. Back: Mrs Christine Johnston, Maria Maley, Susan Crook, Tina Sharples and Wendy Tomlinson

2. Preston Schools and Clubs in 1978

Silence really was golden for children at Ashton High School in Preston. Almost 200 youngsters sat in absolute silence for more than an hour - and raised £100 for the NSPCC. Presenting the cheque to NSPCC regional organiser Mr Roland Foot, on behalf of the pupils is Beverley Ashcroft, watched by Christine Fox, Ian Small, Shuresh Patel, Ian Williams, Gaynor Whincup, Caroline Newton and Janice Kent, who represented their classes

3. Preston Schools and Clubs in 1978

A hand of friendship was extended thousands of miles when a bishop from strife-town South Africa visited a Lancashire school. The Rt Rev Frederick Amoore, Bishop of Bloemfontein, called at the William Temple School, Preston, as part of a busy tour of the county

4. Preston Schools and Clubs in 1978

