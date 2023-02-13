News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

24 engaging pictures taking you right back to the heart and streets of Preston through the decades

Last week we brought you pictures showing Preston through the decades.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

In this collection we take in the wider picture of change, not just in the city centre, but in the surrounding areas. There’s some surprising images that will transport you back to a time when life was less of a rush and much more simple. READ MORE: Turn back the clock on the streets of Preston. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: You know you’re from Preston if…. MORE MEMORIES: Old shops of Preston

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Old Preston

Setting up for the Preston Whitsuntide Fair at the covered market, taken in 1950. Note the young boy perched at the top of the carousel!

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Old Preston

In 1978, when this picture was taken, demolition contractors blasted a 2,000-ton coal-bunker in the disused gasworks at Lostock Hall, reducing the landmark to rubble in just three seconds

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Old Preston

Former Starkies Wire Works, on Cotton Court, off Church Street, Preston This large building was originally the premises of the Church Street Cotton Mill and then later occupied by James Starkie to expand his wire works business

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Old Preston

This road is totally unrecognisable to how it looks today - it's Penwortham Hill at the Leyland Road corner. The image was taken all the way back in 1932

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
PrestonMemories