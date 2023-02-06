News you can trust since 1886
21 interesting pictures that turn back the clock on the streets of Preston and show how much has changed

The retro pictures we usually show only go back to the 80s or 90s – this time we’re going back further.

By Naomi Moon
1 hour ago

This collection of images go all the way back to the 30s and 40s and show just how much has changed in the city centre of Preston. Of course in those days Preston was simply a town and not the sprawling metropolis we know today. It is interesting to hark back to these times and imagine just what life was like for the folk living then. READ MORE: Browse the shelves of these old Preston shops. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: You know you’re from Preston if…. MORE MEMORIES: Scenes of Preston’s historic Flag Market through the years

1. Streets of Preston

A familiar line of property in Market Street, Preston, set to disappear in 1968. In the foreground, the new ring road, showing clearly the central reservation of the dual carriageway

Photo: Archive

2. Streets of Preston

Preston's first ever department store - Lancastria Co-Operative Society's old central store in Ormskirk Road - bites the dust to make way for a multi-storey office block in 1973. It was first opened by the former Preston Co-Operative Society in 1892

Photo: Archive

3. Streets of Preston

The old Ragged school on Adelphi Street in Preston, which first opened around 1852 and closed down in 1962

Photo: Archive

4. Streets of Preston

This picture of Middlebrook & Sons and a shoe shop next door is undated but must have been taken before the next picture which shows the shops in 1977, all boarded up and closed for business

Photo: Archive

PrestonMemories