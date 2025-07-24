1 . Preston in 1981

Carry it again Sam... Regulars at a Preston pub went one better than the immortal Humphrey Bogart remark with a muscle-in for charity. Eight strapping lads from the Plungington Hotel in Lytham Road and a team from a Blackpool pub took part in a sponsored walk with a difference. The 16 carried an upright piano on their shoulders - an incredible 15 miles from Blackburn's Moorgate Hotel to Preston - all to raise money for the disabled Photo: Archive