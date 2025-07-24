We’ve dug deep into the archives to find these retro images from 1981. Do you recognise anyone?
1. Preston in 1981
Carry it again Sam... Regulars at a Preston pub went one better than the immortal Humphrey Bogart remark with a muscle-in for charity. Eight strapping lads from the Plungington Hotel in Lytham Road and a team from a Blackpool pub took part in a sponsored walk with a difference. The 16 carried an upright piano on their shoulders - an incredible 15 miles from Blackburn's Moorgate Hotel to Preston - all to raise money for the disabled Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1981
Thirteenth century Italy comes to Preston... under the wing of St Francis of Assisi. For a cast of 40 will be acting out the religious drama of the man who gave up his wealth for Christ, in the Church of the Holy Family at Ingol. Some of the cast are pictured Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1981
The winning Preston and District Primary Schools champion gymnastics team of Roebuck look on as individual champion Susan Aspinall shows her style. Pictured (left to right) are Janette Livesey, Karen Norris, Angela Binning, Susan, Pamela Flood, and Donna Douglas Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1981
All Hallows Penwortham 2nd year team who won the Under 13 South Ribble Schools Cup. Pictured (back row from left): C Plumb, G Short, C Darbyshire, C Millar, T O'Leary, D Ollerton, M McDonough. Front (from left): S Nutter, S Duxbury, N Kellett, G Goring, M Woodruff, A Baron, A Jones Photo: Archive
