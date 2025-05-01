22 historically rare pictures of Preston which belonged to Lancashire readers down the decades

These fabulous historical pictures pulled from our archives are images contributed by readers through the years.

That means they are rare ones, from personal collections and provide a fascinating insight in to the lives of people past and how our town shaped up.

Preston Corporation Bus depot at Deepdale in the days of good old double deckers

Preston Corporation Bus depot at Deepdale in the days of good old double deckers

A gentler pace of life is evident from this postcard image taken in Preston town centre 81 years ago but it is still unmistakably Friargate. Our thanks to Longton reader Mrs Hindle for this contribution to a Looking Back series which is in no danger of being consigned to history just yet, thanks to the continued interest of so many of our readers

A gentler pace of life is evident from this postcard image taken in Preston town centre 81 years ago but it is still unmistakably Friargate. Our thanks to Longton reader Mrs Hindle for this contribution to a Looking Back series which is in no danger of being consigned to history just yet, thanks to the continued interest of so many of our readers

Corner of Lowthorpe Crescent and St Gregory's Road in Deepdale, Preston, in the mid 1950's (Supplied by reader Paul Airey)

Corner of Lowthorpe Crescent and St Gregory's Road in Deepdale, Preston, in the mid 1950's (Supplied by reader Paul Airey)

Trams on Garstang Rd. Photograph supplied by Mr T Bell

Trams on Garstang Rd. Photograph supplied by Mr T Bell

