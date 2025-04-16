That means they are rare ones, from personal collections and provide a fascinating insight in to the lives of people past and how our town shaped up.
Corner of Lowthorpe Crescent and St Gregory's Road in Deepdale, Preston, in the mid 1950's
Trams on Garstang Rd. Photograph supplied by Mr T Bell
This is Boars Head Hotel on Garstang Road Barton, north of Preston some 70 or 80 years ago. Photo courtesy of Ruth Trotter
This terrific old photograph shows children crossing the road at Cop Lane corner, at the junction with Liverpool Road, Penwortham on their way to Cop Lane School in 1943. Sender Bill Jackson recalls several names - Ruth and Bill Tootle, Pat Needham, Raymond Knowles, Brenda Robinson, Betty Goodier, Eric Hargreaves and Alan Webster
