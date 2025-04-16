22 historically rare pictures of Preston which have been contributed by Lancashire readers down the decades

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:31 BST

These fabulous historical pictures pulled from our archives are images contributed by readers through the years.

That means they are rare ones, from personal collections and provide a fascinating insight in to the lives of people past and how our town shaped up.

ICYMI: 25 traditional Fleetwood pictures from the archives of Lord Street, the docks, seafront and the town's streets

25 Blackpool scenes of nostalgia to whisk you back to 1982 to see the people, places and streets of the era

39 amazing old pictures of Poulton nightlife in the pubs, bars, and restaurants of the 90s

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Corner of Lowthorpe Crescent and St Gregory's Road in Deepdale, Preston, in the mid 1950's (Supplied by reader Paul Airey)

1. Bygone Preston

Corner of Lowthorpe Crescent and St Gregory's Road in Deepdale, Preston, in the mid 1950's (Supplied by reader Paul Airey) | Submit

Photo Sales
Trams on Garstang Rd. Photograph supplied by Mr T Bell

2. Bygone Preston

Trams on Garstang Rd. Photograph supplied by Mr T Bell | Submit

Photo Sales
This is Boars Head Hotel on Garstang Road Barton, north of Preston some 70 or 80 years ago. Photo courtesy of Ruth Trotter

3. Bygone Preston

This is Boars Head Hotel on Garstang Road Barton, north of Preston some 70 or 80 years ago. Photo courtesy of Ruth Trotter | Submit

Photo Sales
This terrific old photograph shows children crossing the road at Cop Lane corner, at the junction with Liverpool Road, Penwortham on their way to Cop Lane School in 1943. Sender Bill Jackson recalls several names - Ruth and Bill Tootle, Pat Needham, Raymond Knowles, Brenda Robinson, Betty Goodier, Eric Hargreaves and Alan Webster

4. Bygone Preston

This terrific old photograph shows children crossing the road at Cop Lane corner, at the junction with Liverpool Road, Penwortham on their way to Cop Lane School in 1943. Sender Bill Jackson recalls several names - Ruth and Bill Tootle, Pat Needham, Raymond Knowles, Brenda Robinson, Betty Goodier, Eric Hargreaves and Alan Webster | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice