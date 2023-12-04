21 mind blowing retro images of historic 1984 Preston, from local schools and churches to Fishergate and babies

The peak of the ‘80s, 1984 was a year defined by the miners’ strike.
But, away from the big news stories of the day, life went on for countless families, so here we take a look at some of the best archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1984...
A rousing sing-song by a group of about 25 mothers and their children gave a helping hand to the starving millions in Ethiopia. The fund raising venture at Longton, near Preston, toddler group raised a total of £220 which will go towards the Ethiopian appeal Photo: RETRO
A recent Government report stated that too many teenagers leave school without being able to write intelligble messages. The Evening Post put this group of fourth formers at Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, to the test - they had to write a letter to Miss Marilyn Smith, training officer in the personnel department at Preston Council. Pictured are some of the participants: Julie Caldwell, Louise Plumbley, Michael Potter, Julian Knowles, Jill Rigby, Timothy Worsley, Paul Marshall, Eleanor Thorpe and Ian Roberts Photo: RETRO
It was a hello-goodbye day for children at a Preston junior school. Youngsters from the Harris School are preparing to say a fond farewell to the Garstang Road buildings. The children and their parents got a chance to look round their new school - two miles up the road at Ingol Lightfoot Primary School. The school was originally built to house children in the surrounding area but when it was discovered there were not enough pupils living nearby it was agreed to transfer the Harris School to the Lightfoot site Photo: RETRO
These happy toddlers at Greenbank nursery in Ripon Street, Preston, have a message for county council officials: "Leave out 'mums' alone." They and children like them have sparked a protest over plans to cut 21 staff - who act as mums during the day - at day nurseries throughout Lancashire Photo: RETRO