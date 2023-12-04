21 mind blowing retro images of historic 1984 Preston, from local schools and churches to Fishergate and babies

3 . Life in Preston in 1984

It was a hello-goodbye day for children at a Preston junior school. Youngsters from the Harris School are preparing to say a fond farewell to the Garstang Road buildings. The children and their parents got a chance to look round their new school - two miles up the road at Ingol Lightfoot Primary School. The school was originally built to house children in the surrounding area but when it was discovered there were not enough pupils living nearby it was agreed to transfer the Harris School to the Lightfoot site Photo: RETRO