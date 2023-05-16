As a city that once prided itself on having a pub for every day of the year – the speed with which they are closing down you’d be lucky to find a pub for every month of the year these days. And this trend is felt deeply with the number of pre- and post-match pubs where avid Preston North End supporters would gather – pumped full of hope for the game to come, then filled with jubilation after a win, or drowned their sorrows following a sore loss. Many of these pubs are no longer trading, but those that are still open provide a welcome for fans. READ MORE: Some of Preston’s long lost forgotten pubs. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of long lost Preston pubs. MORE MEMORIES: Popular Preston pubs from the 90s