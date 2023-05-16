As the 2022/23 football season draws to an end, we thought we’d look back at some of the much-loved Preston pubs fans have graced over the years.
As a city that once prided itself on having a pub for every day of the year – the speed with which they are closing down you’d be lucky to find a pub for every month of the year these days. And this trend is felt deeply with the number of pre- and post-match pubs where avid Preston North End supporters would gather – pumped full of hope for the game to come, then filled with jubilation after a win, or drowned their sorrows following a sore loss. Many of these pubs are no longer trading, but those that are still open provide a welcome for fans. READ MORE: Some of Preston’s long lost forgotten pubs. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of long lost Preston pubs. MORE MEMORIES: Popular Preston pubs from the 90s
1. PNE matchday pubs
You can't get closer to the ground than where Finney's is located - as it is housed in the former National Football Museum - in Deepdale stadium. Finney's Cafe and Sports Bar is a recent addition and it's dual services as cafe and bar is the perfect blend - you can get a beer with your fry up Photo: Archive
2. PNE matchday pubs
If you had your doubts about the Charnock Hotel on St Annes Street in Preston being a PNE matchday pub, then a glance at this exquisite stained glass window would put your mind at ease. The Victorian mid-terraced property was another fan favourite, however it closed down in 2022, and is set to be returned to housing as it was before it started selling ale around 1870 Photo: Donna Clifford
3. PNE matchday pubs
And this is what the Charnock Hotel looked like on the outside - you might have even walked past it and not realised it was a pub. But on Preston North End matchdays it was always busy Photo: Neil Cross
4. PNE matchday pubs
Moor Park Sports and Social Club is one of the closest to the grounds now that Sumners and the Royal Garrison are closed. Parking is available and the club allows non-members in for free on matchdays Photo: Archive