19 incredible retro pictures of scenes at Preston schools and sports in 1989, from clubs to local teams

Being part of a group at school or a club outside of it can be one of the most rewarding pursuits.
And so, here we take a look back at a few of the best pictures from our archive of Preston clubs and schools back in 1989.
Be sure not to miss some of our other retro picture galleries…
1. 1989 Preston Schools & Clubs
Youngsters showed off their swimming skills in pursuit of a special award. Students from Preston's Moorfield and Elms Schools and Preston College have been training all term for the Amateur Swimming Association Bronze Challenge. The award demands a number of water skills and a 400-metre swim - all to be acheived without any rest and without touching the side of the pool. The keen swimmers are pictured Photo: RETRO
2. 1989 Preston Schools & Clubs
A group of top riders from Ribble Valley cyling club used a lot of pedal power to break their own record in a sponsored relay marathon. The event took place in the Rotunda of St George's Shopping Centre, Preston. Taking part in the relay were Andrew Tabernacle, Tim Lawson, Dave Winship, Chris Towart, Peter Slater, Sam Halshaw and Ian Hodges Photo: RETRO
3. 1989 Preston Schools & Clubs
Pupils from St Teresa's Primary School were a stroke ahead of their rivals when they lifted the Preston Schools' Swimming Gala trophy. The all-conquering swimmers: (back row) Natasha Archer, Martin Sturzaker, (middle) Katie Watson, Andrew Platt, Michelle Turner, Jon Clarkson, and (front) Stuart Gardner. Photo: RETRO
4. 1989 Preston Schools & Clubs
Step to it! Old Boy Richard Cuerden showed members of the Saunders Jones Dance School how it's done. Preston-born Richard, who is currently starring in the musical 42nd Street at Manchester Opera House, was invited back to the school where he learnt his first steps. Richard - and his leading lady Jenna Ward - called in at the St John's Church Hall in Broughton, Preston, and led members of four schools through a few moves Photo: RETRO