17 retro pictures of old school 1970s and 1980s Preston North End managers, including Sir Bobby Charlton, John McGrath, and Nobby Stiles

There were some pretty famous faces sat in the PNE hot seat in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT

Take a look back at some of the best-known managers in the club’s history – how many can you remember?

Coming to Preston North End as a player/coach under Bobby Charlton, Nobby Stiles eventually took the main job himself in 1973, following the departure of Harry Catterick. Nobby Stiles is pictured here with Bobby Charlton having a brew and a chat at PNE's ground in August 1973

Alan Ball started his managerial career as player-boss of Oswestry Town. In 1970 he came to Preston North End and in his three years with the club won the Division Three title

Bobby Charlton has long been considered one of the greatest players of all time, and he was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. He took over the reins of Preston North End from caretaker manager Frank Lord in 1973. One of his first acts as manager was to sign his former Manchester United and England teammate Nobby Stiles as player-coach. His first season ended in relegation, and although he began playing again, he left Preston early in the 1975–76 season after a disagreement with the board over the transfer of John Bird to Newcastle United

Next in the hot seat was Harry Catterick, who took over where Bobby Charlton left off. The former Everton manager stayed at North End until May 1977

