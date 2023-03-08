News you can trust since 1886
14 pictures on International Women's Day to celebrate some of the fabulous ladies Lancashire has produced over the years

International Women’s Day, held annually on March 8, is dedicated to celebrating the successes of fabulous women from all walks of life.

By Naomi Moon
25 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 11:51am

And in Lancashire there are a fair few women who deserve to be featured – every single one of them do. But we can only list a few here in this snapshot of some of the more well-known outstanding ladies who have done great things with their lives. READ MORE: Adventures with Preston Brownies in the 80s and 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Spirited pictures of Preston Guides through the years. MORE MEMORIES: Brownies from the Fylde Coast over the years

One of Preston's earliest fabulous women to be remembered - it's suffragette Edith Rigby. She was a prominent activist and was arrested numerous times

1. Edith Rigby

Photo: Preston Council

Holly Bradshaw is a British track and field athlete who specialises in the pole vault. She is the current British record holder in the event indoors and outdoors. Most notably she won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics

2. Holly Bradshaw

Photo: Christian Petersen

Pictured here is Prestonian and Honorary Fellow at UCLAN, Fiona Armstrong, as she officially opens the Media Factory at the university. Fiona is a TV journalist who was born in the city

3. Fiona Armstrong

Photo: Becky Matthews

Preston girl Helen Clitheroe is a former middle and long-distance runner who has represented England many many times, winning a gold in the 2011 Paris European Indoor Championships and a bronze in the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games

4. Helen Clitheroe

Photo: Ian Robinson

