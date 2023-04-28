13 fascinating meanings behind place names in and around Preston - from Oliver Cromwell to a Viking's house
The towns, villages and hamlets around Preston have a rich history dating back thousands of years.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Earliest settlements are even mentioned in the Domesday Book.
But where do their names come from?
Do you know why Preston is called Preston, where Goosnargh comes from, or that Oliver Cromwell has played his part naming one town?
We’ve researched 13 different places in the area to discover the heritage of their titles. Take a look below.
Page 1 of 4