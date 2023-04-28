News you can trust since 1886
13 fascinating meanings behind place names in and around Preston - from Oliver Cromwell to a Viking's house

The towns, villages and hamlets around Preston have a rich history dating back thousands of years.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Earliest settlements are even mentioned in the Domesday Book.

But where do their names come from?

Do you know why Preston is called Preston, where Goosnargh comes from, or that Oliver Cromwell has played his part naming one town?

We’ve researched 13 different places in the area to discover the heritage of their titles. Take a look below.

Whitestake: The name Whitestake supposedly originated because residents could stake a claim with a white stick so that their livestock could graze on the moss. This is said to have taken place once a year at the Farmers Arms Public House.

1. Whitestake

Whitestake: The name Whitestake supposedly originated because residents could stake a claim with a white stick so that their livestock could graze on the moss. This is said to have taken place once a year at the Farmers Arms Public House. Photo: Google

Preston: The name Preston is derived from Priests' Town, suggesting early settlement of religious origin dating back to the Anglo-Saxon period.

2. Preston

Preston: The name Preston is derived from Priests' Town, suggesting early settlement of religious origin dating back to the Anglo-Saxon period. Photo: Christopher Furlong

Ingol: Means 'Inga's Hollow', named after a man of Viking descent who built a house on the banks of the Sharoe Brook about a thousand years ago.

3. Ingol

Ingol: Means 'Inga's Hollow', named after a man of Viking descent who built a house on the banks of the Sharoe Brook about a thousand years ago. Photo: Google

Hoghton: The area takes its name from Hoghton Tower, which in turn takes its name from the de Hoghton family - its historical owners since at least the 12th century.

4. Hoghton

Hoghton: The area takes its name from Hoghton Tower, which in turn takes its name from the de Hoghton family - its historical owners since at least the 12th century. Photo: Jon Peake

