This Friday (October 21), David Nott OBE will discuss what it is like to treat patients on the frontline of disaster and war zones at a free event at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

What is the event about?

‘In Conversation with Professor David Nott OBE’ will offer an insight into what it has been like to spend the last 30 years working as an NHS volunteer in some of the world’s most dangerous war zones, including Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Syria and, most recently, Ukraine.

War doctor David Nott OBE is speaking at free UCLan event on Friday, October 21.

Professor Nott, who is also a Consultant Vascular Surgeon at St Mary’s Hospital, will discuss the work he has undertaken for global aid agencies, including Action For Humanity, Médecins Sans Frontières and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Professor Nott’s inspiring work has featured in international media and was documented in his best-selling memoir, War Doctor. He is also the Co-Founder of the David Nott Foundation, an organisation dedicated to training doctors in conflict zones. Since its launch, the Foundation has trained more than 1,000 doctors around the world.

When and where is the event?

‘In Conversation with Professor David Nott OBE’ will take place on Friday October 21,6:00pm – 9:00pm, in Harrington Building on UCLan’s Preston Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is hosting the event?

The event will be hosted by Dr Ayman Jundi, who leads the Disaster Medicine Master’s Degree at UCLan’s School of Medicine and has worked with Professor Nott in Syria since 2013.

Dr Jundi said: “David’s career has seen him work in many countries around the world in the most dangerous and desperate of conditions. We are delighted to welcome him to the University for what I’m sure will be a fascinating and through-provoking evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also hosted in collaboration with the David Nott Foundation and Action For Humanity.

How can I attend?

The event is free to attend but people are required to register via Eventbrite, which they can do so here.