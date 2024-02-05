Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston City Council has appointed the so-called “fit-out” team that will create the new displays and other features in the landmark attraction, once the physical restoration work is complete. As the Post revealed last year, that element of the project is expected to be finished by the autumn.

It is at that point the new refit contractors will move in and repopulate the revamped space ahead of the doors swinging open again early next year - for the first time since the Grade I-listed building closed for its £16.2m facelift in October 2021.

Embracing the future and preserving the past - a vision of the new-look Harris (image: Ralph Appelbaum Associates)

Five contractors and multiple sub-contractors will work together to bring to life the vision for the ‘blended’ museum and library - with the aim of creating what the council describes as “a contemporary cultural hub”.

The authority promises an innovative design - a mix of high-tech and traditional, hands-on experiences - which it is hoped will add 100,000 visitors per year to the attraction, on top of the 360,000 who were visiting each year before the onset of the pandemic.

The fit-out team includes Surrey-based BECK, which will lead the implementation of unique mounts designed by Ralph Appelbaum Associates.

The firm will also take charge of the manufacture, installation and commissioning of bespoke interior finishes, audio-visual material, interactive displays and the exhibition power, lighting and graphics within the Harris. It will be responsible for new library shelving and retail displays, as well as the museum’s cafe.

Meanwhile, Orbis will craft the mounts and ensure each object is showcased at its best, while also remaining secure, and Lancashire County Council’s conservation service will focus on preserving and reflecting the “historical integrity and cultural significance” of the collection.

Also forming part of the team are software design and installation company Four Agency Worldwide and showcase contractor Click Netherfield.Dal Chana, group director at BECK, said of the company’s appointment: “We are delighted to be working with Preston City Council and the professional teams on protecting this beloved building at the heart of the community, whilst creating a modern, cultural learning space for today’s audience.”

