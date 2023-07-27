13 pictures showing progress on the refurbishment of Preston's Harris Museum
It has been almost two years since The Harris Museum closed its doors for the most extensive renovations in its 130-year history.
With more than 12 months to go until visitors are once again admitted to the popular city attraction, the Post has been for a behind-the-scenes look at how the works are going.
READ THIS: The man leading The Harris’ revamp tells the Post what people can look forward to when it reopens
Page 1 of 4