13 pictures showing progress on the refurbishment of Preston's Harris Museum

It has been almost two years since The Harris Museum closed its doors for the most extensive renovations in its 130-year history.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 27th Jul 2023, 01:34 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 02:42 BST

With more than 12 months to go until visitors are once again admitted to the popular city attraction, the Post has been for a behind-the-scenes look at how the works are going.

The expanded space that will be used to host weddings at The Harris

The expanded space that will be used to host weddings at The Harris Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The incredible scaffolding installation running through the core of the building

The incredible scaffolding installation running through the core of the building Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The first priority for contractors had been to protect those features of the museum that could not be moved

The first priority for contractors had been to protect those features of the museum that could not be moved Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The character emodied in some of The Harris' original features has been exposed during the works

The character emodied in some of The Harris' original features has been exposed during the works Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

