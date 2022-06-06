Hundreds of people gathered in Avenham Park, Preston, to enjoy the Preston Mela, a vibrant celebration of South Asian culture. This year marks 25 years since it first took place.
Preston Mela: 20 pictures which reflect the day of dance, entertainment, arts and crafts as the event celebrated its 25th anniversary

Preston Mela made a welcome return to the city and attracted hundreds of people to Avenham Park.

By Jane Clare
Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:25 pm

The South Asian Mela first took place in Preston in 1997 – 25 years ago – and has been organised by Preston City Mela every year since.

Dance, entertainment, arts, crafts and rides, entertained the crowds in this its anniversary year.

Among those who visted was Preston Mayor Coun Neil Darby, who posted on Twitter: “Visited the Preston Mela today as @PrestonMayor - absolutely wonderful to see so many people out and about enjoying the festivities!

"A fabulous show of our city's creativity and diversity on a lovely sunny day!”

1. Preston Mela

A stunning look

Photo: Michelle Adamson

2. Preston Mela

Alison Davis at the Preston Mela

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Preston Mela

Artist Jane Blackburn works on a mural for Preston Mela.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Preston Mela

A moment of celebration

Photo: Michelle Adamson

