The South Asian Mela first took place in Preston in 1997 – 25 years ago – and has been organised by Preston City Mela every year since.

Dance, entertainment, arts, crafts and rides, entertained the crowds in this its anniversary year.

Among those who visted was Preston Mayor Coun Neil Darby, who posted on Twitter: “Visited the Preston Mela today as @PrestonMayor - absolutely wonderful to see so many people out and about enjoying the festivities!

"A fabulous show of our city's creativity and diversity on a lovely sunny day!”

1. Preston Mela A stunning look

2. Preston Mela Alison Davis at the Preston Mela

3. Preston Mela Artist Jane Blackburn works on a mural for Preston Mela.

4. Preston Mela A moment of celebration