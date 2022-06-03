Crowds gathered as the city celebrated the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Preston’s beacon was one of more than 1,500 beacons lit around the world to honour the jubilee.

Armed forces veterans were there with standard bearers to mark the occasion and join in the singing of the national anthem.

Before the event, Mayor Coun Neil Darby had said: “"This historic occasion of witnessing our monarch celebrate 70 years as sovereign is a special time.

"Preston is proud to be part of these celebrations, particularly as they coincide with the twentieth anniversary of Her Majesty elevating us to city status."

