In Pictures: Preston's Jubilee Beacon lights up the Flag Market as the city celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Hundreds gathered in Preston’s Flag Market to join in the city’s own special Platinum Jubilee celebration.

By Jane Clare
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 1:07 pm

Crowds gathered as the city celebrated the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Preston’s beacon was one of more than 1,500 beacons lit around the world to honour the jubilee.

Armed forces veterans were there with standard bearers to mark the occasion and join in the singing of the national anthem.

Before the event, Mayor Coun Neil Darby had said: “"This historic occasion of witnessing our monarch celebrate 70 years as sovereign is a special time.

"Preston is proud to be part of these celebrations, particularly as they coincide with the twentieth anniversary of Her Majesty elevating us to city status."

Happy to be part of the platinum jubilee

A poignant time

Ignoring the rain!

The beacon casts light across Preston Flag Market

