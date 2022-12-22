Oldest person in Lancashire: Preston great-great-grandmother Jean Garstang passes away aged 108
A great-great-grandmother from Preston, who was believed to be the oldest person in Lancashire, has sadly passed away just weeks after her 108th birthday.
On November 23 this year, Jean Garstang celebrated reaching her 108th birthday surrounded by family, with Lancashire County Council delaring her to be the oldest person in the county.
However her family have sadly announced that Jean passed away on Tuesday, December 20 in the early hours of the morning.
In a statement, the family told the Post: “She did not suffer, was in no pain and passed away of old age. In her amazing life she was lucky to never had any serious illnesses and lived every day to the full. Only a week ago she was singing and dancing in the care home with family. Whilst this is a sad time for the family it is also a moment to be very proud of her reaching this milestone age and living on her own in sheltered accommodation to the grand age of 106. It was then she moved to Arrowsmith Lodge under the care of the amazing staff. Right up until the last few days until her death all the staff there have been brilliant and my family would like to thank them all.”
Born in Preston in 1914, Jean was a dressmaker at Tulketh Mill and during World War Two, worked at a munitions factory, stencilling numbers onto bombs. She was also always a keen dancer, dancing in Blackpool and Preston a few times a week well into her older years.
Married to Jack, a printers assistant for the Lancashire Post and Daily Express, Jean lived in and around Preston her whole life, moving to Hoghton to be close to family when she was 85. She is succeeded by four children (Pam, Christine, Jean and Jack), 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Jean’s family will be celebrating her life at Brindle St Josephs Church, located at Chapel Fold, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0D, and say anyone who knew Jean is welcome to attend on Wednesday, January 11 at 10am.