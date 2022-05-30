Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School is holding its annual Brindle Gregson Lane in Bloom event, and people have really embraced the cause.

Flowerpot characters have been created by villagers, pupils, and friends of the school and are now on display around the village until June 6.

At this special time of jubilee celebrations, many people have opted for a royal theme, while others have embraced a fantasy theme.

The school encouraged crafters to use recyclable goods, as it is driving an eco friendly campaign.

People can buy a map to trace the pots around the village over the half-term holidays.

Funds will be raised for the school.

Trail maps are £1 and include a voting slip to vote for the best design, which will be announced after June 6.

Email [email protected] for the map.

Spot this!

Paddington Bear

They're all ears

On guard!