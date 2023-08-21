News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Behind the scenes of Preston's mothballed magistrates' court - and how the Amounderness House building could soon look

A redundant Preston court building looks set to be brought back into use by being converted into office and retail units.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 21st Aug 2023, 18:49 BST

Plans have been published for the refurbishment of Amounderness House, on the corner of Lancaster Road and Earl Street in the city centre.

Formerly Preston’s magistrates’ court, the 19th-century building has been vacant for more than two decades.

>» See the full details of what is planned for the site by clicking here.

Permission is yet to be granted for the £7.4m scheme, but the pictures that follow show what it will look like if the proposal is approved - as well as providing a peek into the abandoned court facilities.

Amounderness House has been vacant for well over two decades - but there are now big plans to bring it back to life

1. Amounderness House revamp

Amounderness House has been vacant for well over two decades - but there are now big plans to bring it back to life Photo: National World/FWP Ltd.

Photo Sales
Amounderness House's current unappealing courtyard will be the focus of the transformation, after some 1960s/1970s red-brick extensions are demolished

2. Amounderness House revamp

Amounderness House's current unappealing courtyard will be the focus of the transformation, after some 1960s/1970s red-brick extensions are demolished Photo: FWP Ltd. via Preston City Council planning portal

Photo Sales
The courtyard as it will look if the plans are approved

3. Amounderness House revamp

The courtyard as it will look if the plans are approved Photo: FWP Ltd. via Preston City Council planning portal

Photo Sales
A new two/three-storey extension is proposed to replace the mid-20th-century additions that will be demolished under the plans

4. Amounderness House revamp

A new two/three-storey extension is proposed to replace the mid-20th-century additions that will be demolished under the plans Photo: FWP Ltd. via Preston City Council planning portal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancaster Road