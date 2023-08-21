Plans have been published for the refurbishment of Amounderness House, on the corner of Lancaster Road and Earl Street in the city centre.

Formerly Preston’s magistrates’ court, the 19th-century building has been vacant for more than two decades.

Permission is yet to be granted for the £7.4m scheme, but the pictures that follow show what it will look like if the proposal is approved - as well as providing a peek into the abandoned court facilities.