Behind the scenes of Preston's mothballed magistrates' court - and how the Amounderness House building could soon look
A redundant Preston court building looks set to be brought back into use by being converted into office and retail units.
Plans have been published for the refurbishment of Amounderness House, on the corner of Lancaster Road and Earl Street in the city centre.
Formerly Preston’s magistrates’ court, the 19th-century building has been vacant for more than two decades.
Permission is yet to be granted for the £7.4m scheme, but the pictures that follow show what it will look like if the proposal is approved - as well as providing a peek into the abandoned court facilities.
