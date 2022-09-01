You could save a life this World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) by joining the 'Orange Button' scheme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being asked to sign up for a free training scheme that will enable them to provide support and advice to anyone at risk of suicide.

Once qualified, the person will be issued an ‘Orange Button’ badge to wear so they can be identified by anyone who needs help.

The badge-wearer can provide comprehensive signposting to relevant services for a person in crisis. Organisations can take part too, and place a sticker in a window or somewhere it can be noticed.

Lancashire Mind aim to help more people be aware of the impact of language and how to spot the signs that someone may be feeling suicidal.

Each year in the UK over 4,000 people die from suicide. Although the overall number is slowly falling, there are many more attempts at suicide and most could be prevented.

Helen Fairweather from Lancashire Mind said: "We want people to start a conversation to help prevent suicides. One of the biggest misconceptions people have around suicide is that if they ask or talk about suicide it could make things worse. In asking someone and listening to them, you are showing that you care and that there is help available. We hope that the information, resources and training we are sharing this week empower people to understand more about suicide prevention and the difference we could all make to someone’s life.”