Each year the NHS’s Blood and Transplant division publishes figures on donations ahead of the annual event, which falls on June 14 and raises awareness of the need for safe blood around the globe.

This year, NHSBT is calling for more donors to come forward after seeing a drop in donations across England during the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from NHSBT show 1,296 people gave blood in Preston in the year to March – an increase on 1,203 the year before, but lower than the year to March 2020, when 1,429 people donated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS bosses are particularly concerns about a lack of rare blood types

The organisation said demand for blood dropped during the pandemic as hospitals suspended routine care – but more donors are now needed to due to a drop in recruitment and hospital activity picking up again.

It has set a target of nearly 175,000 new donors nationally – including 20,358 across the North West – to make up for the shortfall.

The NHS is particularly short of blood types O negative and B negative, and is encouraging people to get tested to see if they have in-demand, rare blood that could save lives.

Blood donation levels in Preston remain below pre-pandemic levels

Head of blood donation marketing for NHS Blood and Transplant, Alex Cullen, said: “The NHS needs more donors over the next five years of all blood types.

"We especially need more Black African and Black Caribbean donors to help patients with sickle cell.

“A mass public campaign is being held this National Blood Week and throughout June to identify people with most needed blood types. This year we’re encouraging more people to donate and find out their blood type – it’s quick and easy."

Figures for Preston show 146 new donors gave blood for the first time in the year to March – a rise from 106 the year before, and lower than the year to March 2020, when 208 people donated for the first time.