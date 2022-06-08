Boasting the 19th largest student population, it is safe to say that many of its alumni have gone on to do great things in British public life, from artists to actors; journalists and sports stars.
Here we run down some of the famous faces who studied at the Preston campus.
1. Lee Mavers
Singer-songwriter, Mavers penned the 1990 anthem There She Goes with the his band, The La’s. Before spearheading the Liverpool band to cult status, he studied at UCLan, although little is known about his time at the university.
Photo: submit
2. Nina Hossain
A regular on ITV’s evening and late night news bulletins, Nina has multiple TV credits to her name, appearing on regional and national television news since graduating from UCLan with a postgraduate diploma in broadcast journalism.
Photo: subt
3. Ranvir Singh
A regular on our television screens, Ranvir studied at University of Lancaster with a degree in English and Philosophy, before going to UCLan to study for a postgraduate qualification in journalism. It’s stood the Prestonian in good stead. After a long spell on Granada Reports, she’s now one of the main presenters on Good Morning Britain.
Photo: submit
4. Victoria Derbyshire
Born in Ramsbottom, Lancashire, Victoria is one of the country’s best known journalists. Her career started when she studied broadcast journalism at UCLan and she has gone on to present Panorama, Newsnight and the Victoria Derbyshire Show. In between, the mum-of-two even managed to find time for a spell on I’m A Celebrity!
Photo: Yui Mok