"Why is this home still open?" Readers react as it is revealed Leyland care home has failed third CQC inspection

The Care Quality Commission has issued a report stating that Melrose Residential Home in Moss Lane is rated as Inadequate, having failed to meet satisfactory targets in all key areas, including being safe and well-led. It was also rated as inadequate in reports from 2021 and 2019.

According to the watchdogs, a key issue was "there was not enough competent staff deployed effectively to meet people’s needs”.

Melrose Place, Moss Lane. Pictured summer 2021.

Problems included a dirty kitchen and toilets, medicines not being administered as prescribed, and residents being made to wait lengthy periods for help.

On social media, Janine Wareing asked: “Why is this home still open?”

Others agreed, with some claiming they have personal experience of shortcomings in the home.

Sandra Malliband said: “Three failed inspections should have been shut down long ago.”

Carole Baker Green wrote: “My mum went to visit her friend last week, never even signed in – just let her go in.”

Linda Smallbone said: “Walked in and walked straight out again when we were looking for my uncle.”

The home remains in Special Measures and is at risk of closure if improvements are not made.

The CQC said: "We will meet with the provider following this report being published to discuss how they will make changes to ensure they improve their rating to at least good.”