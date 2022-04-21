Melrose Residential Home in Moss Lane was found to be inadequate by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors when they visited the service.

The home failed to meet satisfactory targets in all key areas, including being safe and well-led. It was also rated as inadequate in reports from 2021 and 2019.

According to the watchdogs, a key issue was "there was not enough competent staff deployed effectively to meet people’s needs”.

Melrose Place, Moss Lane.

Records showed a person found in pain at 6.40am had to wait until 9am for an ambulance to be called "as it was a busy shift". Others were observed waiting 15 minutes for help in the lounge.

In a previous inspection in May, the home was described as "dirty throughout".

In the latest report this year, inspectors said the home "was not cleaned to a suitable standard to minimise the risk and spread of infection, and staff were not routinely following safe practice guidelines to reduce this risk."

It was noted that some toilet pedestals had dust, hair and urine stains on them, the walls in the kitchen were stained with grease and the oven was rusty and dirty.

Inspectors also found that medicines were not managed effectively.

Some medicines prescribed to be taken before food, or at rest were administered as people got up, and on one occasion, a medicine meant to be given an hour before food was administered with the person's breakfast.

The report also identified that guidance on people's human right to family life was not followed by the provider.

It says: "We received mixed feedback from relatives regarding the service provided. Three relatives told us they felt their relative had deteriorated during the pandemic due to a lack of stimulation and visiting restrictions. Families had not been offered to be an essential care giver to support their loved one, in line with government guidance."

The home remains in Special Measures and is at risk of closure if improvements are not made.

The CQC said: "We will meet with the provider following this report being published to discuss how they will make changes to ensure they improve their rating to at least good.”