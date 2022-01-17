Woody Guttridge from Bamber Bridge, near Preston, said he was so keen he had already tried to get a booster a week or so ago - but was advised by a vaccination centre that that would not be possible.

Now the 17 year old, who is studying for a music BTEC at Newman College, Preston, plans to be one of the first of his age group to get a booster this week.

He said he wanted his third vaccination "as soon as I can", adding: "My parents have had three and my sister has had two. I just want it to be over with. It's like the main years of our life. I want to go away, I want to live a bit ... I want to travel abroad. Soon we'll be 18 so we can be going out."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured (from left) Newman College students Ria Shorrock, Woody Guttridge, Jack Goring and Jack Bellamy all plan to get a booster vaccination Photo: Neil Cross

Ria Shorrock, 17, a Newman College drama and musical theatre student from Darwen said: "I've had my first two and I really want to get my third because I really want to keep everyone around me safe and to keep me safe."

Meanwhile Jack Bellamy, 17, from Longridge,who is studying for an A'level in English Language and a BTEC in Creative Media at Newman College said: "I'm going for my second on Thursday. I want to get it done to make people more safe and get the (vaccination) percentage up."

The teenager added he wanted to "feel free to just get on and live our lives and not be in fear, just get back to normal. It's about time!"

Jack Goring, also studying for a BTEC in creative media at Newman College, said he is due his second jab and intends to get fully vaccinated despite some trepidation. He said: "I'm quite nervous because I don't know what the side effects will be...I'm not a big fan of needles but will do it because it's safe and recommended."

Of those we interviewed just one young person, who did not want to be named, was against having any vaccinations at all.

Under previous guidance, booster jabs were only recommended for clinically vulnerable teens who are most at risk from Covid-19.

Around 40,000 teenagers in England aged 16 and 17 will be eligible for their top-up dose from today. The teenagers should receive a letter or a text inviting them to book their booster vaccine dose when they are eligible and can make an appointment via the NHS online booking system, by calling 119 or visiting one of the walk-in sites where an appointment is not needed. The walk-in sites can be found via the NHS website.

For more information on the roll out to teenagers see here