4 . Ribble Vets, Liverpool Road, Penwortham

This practice in the heart of Penwortham scores 4.4 out of 5 from 275 reviews. One said: "We have been taking our dog since she was a puppy and no issues. All the vets we have seen have been lovely and very good with our dog. The receptionists have all been lovely also. It is costly but what vets aren't. We will remain with this vets for sure."