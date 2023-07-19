Lancastrians love their pets – infact a survey has just shown that we're at the top of the league.
Airbnb management company GuestReady compiled a list of 73 UK cities and looked at the percentage of Airbnb listings that allow you to bring a pet, as a proportion of the city’s total listings.
Lancaster came in third, with 45.3 per cent of Airbnb's allowing pets, or 101 out of 223 properties analysed.
Click here for tributes to founder of Withy Grove Vets and former chief RSPCA vet Terence Bate
A spokesperson for GuestReady said: “For many people, pets are like family, so leaving them in kennels or with strangers when going on holiday doesn’t feel like a viable option. Therefore, it is particularly useful to know which cities are the most accommodating of pets, ahead of planning your trip.
Because we’re such pet-lovers, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top-rated vets in and around Preston, according to Google Reviews.
To find out more, click the pages below.
1. New Hall Vetinary Centre
This rates as 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
Bernadette Barnes wrote: "My first visit here with one of my cats. Everyone was welcoming from the friendly receptionist, to the lovely vet. The prices are reasonable and no extras were attempted to be sold to me." Photo: Google
2. Myerscough Veterinary Group, Ashton-on-Ribble
Myerscough Veterinary Group have several practices in the area, with their base in Ashton getting 4.3 out of 5 from more than 90 reviewers.
One recent customer said: "I've used the Myerscough Veterinary Group for more than ten years. I'm a guide dog owner, and the vets have always been brilliant. I'm believed when I ring saying my dog is ill. I'm not treated like a paranoid parent. I recommend the vets highly." Photo: Google
3. Riverbank Veterinary Centre, Watery Lane
This surgery gets 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
Louise Welsh said: "I used this surgery for 12 years for my cat. Mr Armour and Philippa cared for Bingo incredibly well, through many an illness and ailment. I was always happy with their knowledge, they are incredibly skilled, committed and caring." Photo: Google
4. Ribble Vets, Liverpool Road, Penwortham
This practice in the heart of Penwortham scores 4.4 out of 5 from 275 reviews.
One said: "We have been taking our dog since she was a puppy and no issues. All the vets we have seen have been lovely and very good with our dog. The receptionists have all been lovely also. It is costly but what vets aren’t. We will remain with this vets for sure." Photo: Google