Terence Bate, who had surgeries across Preston before founding Withy Grove Vets in Bamber Bridge, died in November aged 92.

On July 2, his family will inter his ashes at St Aidan's Church in Bamber Bridge, and will hold a small celebration of his life.

Terry's story

The late Terry Bate, a well-known vet in the Preston area

Born in Manchester in 1930, Terry came to Preston in 1962, after completing his National Service, training as a vet at Liverpool Veterinary School and initially working in Worcestershire.

He first worked at a practice in Watling Street Road, then in Deepdale Road, before expanding to include a surgery in Leyland.

In 1968 Terry bought Withy Grove House in Bamber Bridge and set up his practice there – Withy Grove Vets. Son Anthony said: "The front room of our house was given over as a consulting room and we children would make our way up to bed through a hall full of clients and pets waiting their turn to be seen at evening surgery.

A newspaper cutting from 1985 when Terry sold Withy Grove Vets to become a barrister

"On occasions, I was recruited (aged three to five) to hold a dog’s leg for suturing if the client had fainted. Mum would tend to him whilst Dad finished the job with his new young assistant.”

Trailblazer

Describing his father as “quite a moderniser”, Anthony said Terry took a principled stand against what he considered were obsolete methods, including refused to dock the tails of puppies to meet the standards of some breeds.

He was over 40 years ahead of his time – in 2006 the Animal Welfare Act banned the cosmetic practice.

Terry during his National Service in Hong Kong

He was also an early adopter of new techniques in radiology and anaesthesia, and when he became chief vet for the RSPCA in the 1990s, was one of the earliest advocates of pet microchipping.

As RSPCA chief vet, he is remembered by star of TV’s Animal Hospital, David Grant, as a “thoroughly decent, kind man and an example of all that is best in the veterinary profession.”

He also served as president of the Veterinary Public Health Association.

Teaching

Anthony said his father had a flair for practical teaching; he was a visiting lecturer on the veterinary nurses’ course at Myerscough College with his dog Brinda, a placid and obliging ‘patient’. He was also an external examiner at Bristol University.

Change of career

In 1985, growing weary of the 24-hour demands of veterinary practice, Terry began attending evening classes at Preston Polytechnic to gain a law degree and on deciding to become a barrister, sold his practice.

He said being called to the bar by Lincoln’s Inn was his proudest professional achievement.

Personal life

Terry married wife Mary in 1961 and they had four children.

Tragedy struck in August 1969, when his two-year-old daughter Nicola wass fatally injured at home by a builder working at height. Despite their loss, Mary and Terry found the strength to reach out to other bereaved parents, becoming active members of the Society of Compassionate Friends.

Terry was also a marathon runner, cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats, and in retirement took up an Open University degree in computing.

