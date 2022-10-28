News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cost of Living Crisis Warm hubs: What are they? Who set them up? Where are they? Who is welcome?

Amid the rising costs of bills within the UK, more local people are struggling to afford their heating leading to the creation of ‘Warm Hubs’.

By Hannah Bridgeman
37 minutes ago - 2 min read

According to End Fuel Poverty Coalition, 16.4 million people will be in fuel poverty this winter.

Gov UK says that Warm Hubs are intended as places in local communities where people can find a safe, accessible and warm environment during the day to help reduce the cost of heating their own homes and to help those facing extreme fuel poverty this winter.

Warm Welcome Space has said: ‘Despite the Government's energy announcement, millions of households will still be in fuel poverty this winter, with people with disabilities, elderly people, children, people from ethnic minorities, and low-income households amongst the most affected groups.There is an estimated £800 gap between the overall cost-of-living and package for families on means-tested benefits, meaning many will have to look their local community and churches for support.’

What are Warm Hubs?

Most Popular

Warm Hubs are warm, safe places where residents can expect a friendly and inclusive welcome. People can come along on their own, or with a friend, and talk to others over a hot drink or maybe a hot meal. They can get practical tips and advice on saving energy costs and keeping safe and warm at home as well.

The Warm Hubs will provide warm and welcoming spaces in which residents can take refuge from cold homes that they may struggle to heat this winter.

Read More
Lancashire's libraries to open up as "warm hubs" for locals this winter - and th...

Who can use Warm Hubs?

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Anyone who feels lonely or worried about rising bills can visit the Warm Hubs free of charge, with many of the designated spaces also offering discounted and cheaper meals depending on where they are. Individuals who work remotely may also use the Warm Hub for electricity and heating to save costs.

Where can I find a Warm Hub in Preston?

Listed on Warm Welcome: Find a space, you can use the website to search for Warm Hubs with your postcode. We have identified the following Warm Hubs in Preston:

The Salvation Army Preston: Open from 31-10-2022

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Harrington StreetPreston, Lancashire PR1 7BN

Crossgate Church Cafe:

Hot snacks available: Limited parking available

Crossgate ChurchSt Mary's St North, Preston PR1 5LG

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Parish of the Risen Lord, Preston: Open from Monday 3rd November.

c/o 20 Fishwick ViewPreston, Lancs PR1 4YA

Interwoven Christian Community and Church. Renew Wellbeing:

c/o Age Concern Friendship CentreLourdes Avenue, Preston, Lancashire PR5 5TA

Advertisement

Hide Ad

West Preston Methodist Church: Open from 25-11-2022.

All are welcome Tuesday Thrift Shop, Friday Warm Space and Soup, Sunday Service & refreshments

Tag LaneIngol, Preston, Lancashire PR2 3XA

Higher Walton Community Centre

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Join us for a hot drink and some baked refreshments, as well as a bowl of soup at lunchtime.

Higher Walton Community CentreHigher Walton Road, Higher Walton PR5 4HU

St Aidan's Church:

Station RoadBamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6QR

Advertisement

Hide Ad

St John's Church Leyland:

Wednesday Hub is open 10:30-3pm: conversation; hot drinks; simple hot meal (12pm); gentle exercise (1pm); service of worship (2pm). Sundays 10:30 (hot drinks); 4pm (hot meal)

St John's ChurchLeyland Lane, Leyland, Lancashire PR25 1XB

Leyland United Reformed Church:

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Quin StreetLeyland, Lancashire PR25 2TA

Leyland Baptist Church:

247 Leyland LaneLeyland, Lancashire PR25 1XL

Lancashire