According to End Fuel Poverty Coalition, 16.4 million people will be in fuel poverty this winter.

Gov UK says that Warm Hubs are intended as places in local communities where people can find a safe, accessible and warm environment during the day to help reduce the cost of heating their own homes and to help those facing extreme fuel poverty this winter.

Warm Welcome Space has said: ‘Despite the Government's energy announcement, millions of households will still be in fuel poverty this winter, with people with disabilities, elderly people, children, people from ethnic minorities, and low-income households amongst the most affected groups.There is an estimated £800 gap between the overall cost-of-living and package for families on means-tested benefits, meaning many will have to look their local community and churches for support.’

What are Warm Hubs?

Warm Hubs are warm, safe places where residents can expect a friendly and inclusive welcome. People can come along on their own, or with a friend, and talk to others over a hot drink or maybe a hot meal. They can get practical tips and advice on saving energy costs and keeping safe and warm at home as well.

The Warm Hubs will provide warm and welcoming spaces in which residents can take refuge from cold homes that they may struggle to heat this winter.

Who can use Warm Hubs?

Anyone who feels lonely or worried about rising bills can visit the Warm Hubs free of charge, with many of the designated spaces also offering discounted and cheaper meals depending on where they are. Individuals who work remotely may also use the Warm Hub for electricity and heating to save costs.

Where can I find a Warm Hub in Preston?

Listed on Warm Welcome: Find a space, you can use the website to search for Warm Hubs with your postcode. We have identified the following Warm Hubs in Preston:

The Salvation Army Preston: Open from 31-10-2022

Harrington StreetPreston, Lancashire PR1 7BN

Crossgate Church Cafe:

Hot snacks available: Limited parking available

Crossgate ChurchSt Mary's St North, Preston PR1 5LG

Parish of the Risen Lord, Preston: Open from Monday 3rd November.

c/o 20 Fishwick ViewPreston, Lancs PR1 4YA

Interwoven Christian Community and Church. Renew Wellbeing:

c/o Age Concern Friendship CentreLourdes Avenue, Preston, Lancashire PR5 5TA

West Preston Methodist Church: Open from 25-11-2022.

All are welcome Tuesday Thrift Shop, Friday Warm Space and Soup, Sunday Service & refreshments

Tag LaneIngol, Preston, Lancashire PR2 3XA

Higher Walton Community Centre

Join us for a hot drink and some baked refreshments, as well as a bowl of soup at lunchtime.

Higher Walton Community CentreHigher Walton Road, Higher Walton PR5 4HU

St Aidan's Church:

Station RoadBamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6QR

St John's Church Leyland:

Wednesday Hub is open 10:30-3pm: conversation; hot drinks; simple hot meal (12pm); gentle exercise (1pm); service of worship (2pm). Sundays 10:30 (hot drinks); 4pm (hot meal)

St John's ChurchLeyland Lane, Leyland, Lancashire PR25 1XB

Leyland United Reformed Church:

Quin StreetLeyland, Lancashire PR25 2TA

Leyland Baptist Church: