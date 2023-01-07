Next week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting from just two day to three months, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas in Preston if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date.)

Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh What: Some carriageway incursion Why: 242 TO 246 Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh Private works under 171 licence, carried out by JJ O Grady to install vehicle crossings When: Jan 9 - Jan 13

Ribbleton Lane, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; Excavate and install new fibre optic cable duct for Fibre to the Premises project. When: Jan 9 - April 29

Hamilton Road, Preston What: Some carriageway incursion Why: Utility repair and maintenance works; CLEAR BLOCKAGE IN THE FOOTWAY FOR A NEW CUSTOMER CONNECTION When: Jan 9 - Jan 11