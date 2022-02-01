These craft trends are predicted to be huge this year - take your pick

Stitching for mindfulness with Take it Slow Punch Needle Cushion by Textiles by Saphia at: https://tinyurl.com/2p993spz

Many people craft to improve mental wellbeing, so will soothe and stitch away stress, while enjoying the act of making.

This is all set to translate into product innovation - think craft kits for mindfulness, and yarns and patterns designed with meditation in mind.

Sleeveless knits and crochet vests are here to stay, with super chunky slipovers for winter, and cool cotton tanks for summer; this is a trend that shows no sign of slowing down.

Crafting along with our friends, cousins and TikTok family makes it a social activity too, as we become more conscious of how we spend our free time.

Make-a-longs, in-person workshops, and crafts made for social sharing on Instagram and TikTok are all great news. It's fun to find a fellow maker halfway across the world who loves that crochet top as much as you.

We’re also saying no to the throw-away fashion culture, with handmade clothing that makes a statement about slow living and value.

More people are creating their own garments; boycotting fast fashion and the impact it has on landfills. A handmade wardrobe is an investment in ourselves as well as a conscious decision to help save the planet.

Age-old crafts are having a revival too. Bargello the traditional needlepoint technique, kitsch cross-stitch, ornate embroidery, tapestries and latch hook are all in vogue.

We’re seeing a resurgence of nostalgic pastimes reinvented with modern and trend-led designs.

For product trends, 2022 is all about chunky yarn, hello comfort, cosiness and cuddles. Expect to see chunky knits everywhere in the form of blankets, socks, sweaters and cardies.

The other big yarn trend is mohair. Welcome to the fluffiest fluff of all, gathered from the fleece of the angora goat and often combined with silk, merino wool and other gorgeous fibres.

We all need to be and want to be more planet-friendly, so will partake in sustainable swaps, eco yarns and wasting less.

It’s climate crunch time; we need real and sustainable change to save our planet. As makers, we’ll be looking at what we can do to tackle waste; make eco swaps and craft a little greener.

We’re all busy making our houses homes with handmade touches too.

Our homes have taken on extra significance since the pandemic, and it’s no surprise that we want to lavish handmade love on our homes.

This year is all about decorating our nests to reflect our personalities and our values. A terrazzo side table? Let’s learn how to make one. A punch needle cushion? Here’s how...an heirloom quilt? Let’s get going.

2022 is all about capturing those precious memories! Create an anniversary scrapbook, a bullet journal for your recipes, a photo book for the smallest human in your life – you name it, you can capture it.

Scrapbooking, bullet journalling, photo collage memoirs; these papercraft memories will become treasured keepsakes in years to come.

And finally, say the experts from LoveCrafts, we’re getting creative in the kitchen. Wedding cakes, breakup cakes, baby showers or your puppy’s birthday - there’s no occasion we can’t bake for.