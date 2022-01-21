Around 200 knitted hearts have been created by Elizabeth Mallett, a teaching assistant at Archbishop Temple in Fulwood, and now pupils are getting in on the initiative too.

Miss Mallett and her craft group, the Knit Wits, got to work after seeing a Connected Hearts appeal from the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust, an intiative to help patients and relatives stay connected despite Covid restrictions.

Alison Cookson with some knitted hearts

"I have been knitting small hearts since 2020 when COVID started with some members of my knitting group," said Miss Mallett.

"Due to the current restrictions, I saw that the hospital had advertised for more hearts so I finished off some hearts that still needed stuffing and to be sewn up.

"If parents, carers or pupils would like to make hearts in their spare time, pupils can bring them into school and I am happy to put the hearts in small bags and drop them off at the hospital."

Miss Mallett has also created knitted mask adapters and has produced larger hearts to give to the NHS staff as a thank you.

Some of the hearts that have been made by Miss Mallett

The appeal

The campaign for more knitted hearts is still ongoing.

Alison Cookson, the Patient Experience and Involvement Lead, who is running the knitted hearts campaign, said: "It is so lovely that the school got involved to help in our appeal.

"The knitted hearts are such a welcome gift to patients and relatives alike. It enables them to feel connected at such an upsetting time

The Connected Hearts campaign by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust

"It is heart-warming that so many are helping provide comfort to those they will never meet.

"We are always wanting more and would welcome any help that is available out in our communities of Lancashire and South Cumbria.

"Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

To get involved in sewing, knitting or crocheting hearts, email: [email protected] Knitting patterns are available.