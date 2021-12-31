A spokesman for Lancashire Hospitals Trust said: "Covid -19 cases are rising throughout the UK and as such, we have a duty of care to take precautions to ensure patient safety is not compromised.

"We have therefore regrettably suspended all visiting to our main adult wards with immediate effect."

The hospital added that families can still maintain contact with their loved ones through Facetime and video messaging apps. It advises families to phone the ward to make arrangements.

Royal Preston is the latest hospital in Lancashire to suspend visiting, with Lancaster Infirmary announcing the same measures from today (Friday, December 31)

The temporary suspension will remain in place until further notice, said the hospital trust.

Children’s wards and maternity have their own restrictions at this time as does 'End of Life' care. You can find full details on visiting arrangements for these wards here.

Why has visiting been suspended at Royal Preston Hospital?

The hospital says it has made the decision to suspend visiting due to the Omicron variant, which is more transmissible than previous variants.

A hospital spokesman explained: "As such we all need to redouble our efforts to follow the guidelines of hands, face and space.

"Restricting visiting reduces the number of people walking through the hospital, thereby reducing the risk of the virus being brought into our wards by friends and family of patients.

"The two hospital sites are busy with outpatient appointments as we endeavour to clear the backlog that has arisen from the national lockdowns.

"Those with appointments are encouraged to keep them and to follow the Covid-19 safety measures in place at this time at our hospitals.

"The situation is under daily review and we will ease any restrictions as soon as practicably possible."

Hospital urges people to get booster jab

The hospital added: "We implore anyone who has not had their booster jab to get it as soon as possible.

"Those of you who have not had any or indeed just one or two vaccine doses, are urged to become fully vaccinated